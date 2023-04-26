“In Donbass the situation is hypertragic for the Ukrainians who are facing a massacre, with hundreds of deaths a day. Russia is encircling Bakhmut, many Ukrainian soldiers will get stuck”. These are the words of Alessandro Orsini, professor of sociology of international terrorism, at Cartabianca. US President “Biden has already won the war. NATO members are not 30 but 31 with the entry of Finland. Soon they will become 32 with Sweden”.

“We are investing billions of dollars because it is convenient for us to fight this war for us. We are not on the side of Ukraine, we use Ukrainians as cannon fodder. I have no more words for the massacres in Donbass, in Bakhmut. I am committed against the processes of radicalisation: in Italy hardly anyone realizes they are radicalised, it is something pathological. I can’t speak very freely on television, because there is such a violent climate of intolerance in Italy that if I were to tell what is really happening on the ground in Ukraine, I would be attacked and someone would ask to close this programme. In Donbass the Ukrainians are facing a massacre, with hundreds of deaths a day”.