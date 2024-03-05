“The Ministry of Defense firmly denies the false and unsubstantiated statements contained in Professor Alessandro Orsini's article entitled 'Danger for the Italian military from Odessa: freezing the conflict' published in today's Fatto Quotidiano”. Thus, in a note, the Ministry of Defense after the latest article signed by Professor Alessandro Orsini.

“In particular, Professor Orsini claims, in his television appearances as in his article, that there are Italian soldiers and vehicles in service at the Costanza base in Romania, attributing an imminent danger to this presence. This statement is totally false”, we read in the note.

“The soldiers of the Italian Air Force, who were part of the 'Gladiator' Task Force in Costanza, returned to Italy as early as 31 July 2023. Orsini, who always sets himself up as a super expert, made a huge blunder. In his article – we read in the note – Orsini claims to have consulted alleged 'open' sources which indicate Italy as the country that presides over that area of ​​Romanian territory”.

“So Orsini is either in absolute bad faith or he doesn't even know how to consult normal web sources without verifying the dates of what he reads. The denial of this presence is in fact easily verifiable through a simple Google search, a search that would have avoided Prof. Orsini to spread fake news and fuel unnecessary alarmism. In fact, the soldiers of the Italian Air Force, who participated in the Task Force Gladiator in Costanza, all finished their mission on 31 July 2023, as reported by many newspapers and several press releases “, the note continues.

And again: “The Ministry stigmatizes the alleged 'truths' of Professor Orsini, whose theses are based on unverifiable hypotheses and who makes totally unfounded accusations. Professor Orsini should be reminded that Italy has sided with the EU, the NATO and above all with international law which protects the sovereignty of a state, Ukraine, which suffered the Russian invasion more than two years ago. The resignation to which Prof. Orsini invites is rather prodromal to the hegemonic power of certain oligarchies and authoritarian regimes which evidently arouse his sympathies. The spread of false and instrumental news, especially in a delicate moment like the current one, is an act of serious irresponsibility towards readers and the credibility of the press which it arouses, in this way , useless and irresponsible alarmism. The Ministry of Defense, reserving the right to protect its image in the appropriate forums, invites Professor Orsini to greater scientific rigor and a more appropriate sense of responsibility, refraining from spreading false information that is harmful to national security “.