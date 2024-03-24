Alessandro Orsini and chef Rubio investigated for inciting racial hatred: here's why

The Rome prosecutor's office has opened an investigation file against chef Rubio (born Gabriele Rubini, chef and television personality) and Professor Alessandro Orsini. The prosecutor's initiative comes following a complaint presented by the Jewish community which denounced the anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic positions that were allegedly publicly and repeatedly expressed by the two. The hypotheses of crime, which the prosecutor Erminio Amelio is working on, are for both incitement to hatred, to which is added defamation for Orsini.

As Il Fatto Quotidiano explains, the origin of the complaint against Orsini is a tweet dated 7 October 2023: “The extermination of a people will always be possible as long as there are people like Netanyahu.” The post “viewed 637,178 times” is the first of a series (37 are contested) which cost Professor Orsini a complaint for incitement to commit crimes for reasons of racial, ethnic and religious discrimination, with reference to alleged “anti-Semitic propaganda”, he explains il Fatto Quotidiano, which adds that it was the president of the Jewish Community of Rome who presented the complaint to Digos.