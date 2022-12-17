Orsic gives Croatia a 2-1 lead just before the break
Striker Mislav Orsic gave Croatia a 2-1 lead in the 42nd minute. He received the ball on the left side of the penalty area and curled it into the goal out of reach of keeper Yassine Bounou via the inside of the post.
After 8 minutes 1-1 in consolation final between Croatia and Morocco
Croatia opened the scoring after seven minutes of play. The goal came from a free kick that was extended to defender Josko Gvardiol, who was able to head the ball in.
Less than a minute later Morocco got a free kick and there too the ball was headed in by a defender, this time by Achraf Dari.
Consolation final between Croatia and Morocco started
The consolation final between Croatia and Morocco started on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. The game will determine who will finish third at the World Cup in Qatar – the real final between France and Argentina will take place at the same time on Sunday afternoon.
It is the second time this World Cup that Croatia and Morocco will compete against each other: they were together in group F. That match, played at the end of November, ended in a goalless draw. Morocco is in the consolation final after losing to France earlier this week, Croatia had to beat Argentina.
Morocco and Croatia will compete for third place on Saturday afternoon
Welcome to this blog, where NRC today reports on the World Cup in Qatar. The so-called consolation final is scheduled for 4 p.m. Croatia will compete against Morocco and the winner will take third place in the world championship. Tomorrow France and Argentina will play against each other in the final: it will probably be the last World Cup match ever for the Argentinian star player Lionel Messi.
