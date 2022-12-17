Orsic gives Croatia a 2-1 lead just before the break Striker Mislav Orsic gave Croatia a 2-1 lead in the 42nd minute. He received the ball on the left side of the penalty area and curled it into the goal out of reach of keeper Yassine Bounou via the inside of the post.

After 8 minutes 1-1 in consolation final between Croatia and Morocco Croatia opened the scoring after seven minutes of play. The goal came from a free kick that was extended to defender Josko Gvardiol, who was able to head the ball in. Less than a minute later Morocco got a free kick and there too the ball was headed in by a defender, this time by Achraf Dari. Achraf Dari managed to head in the ball after a free kick. Photo Lee Smith/Reuters

Consolation final between Croatia and Morocco started The consolation final between Croatia and Morocco started on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. The game will determine who will finish third at the World Cup in Qatar – the real final between France and Argentina will take place at the same time on Sunday afternoon. See also Canine dementia risk increases after age 10, study finds It is the second time this World Cup that Croatia and Morocco will compete against each other: they were together in group F. That match, played at the end of November, ended in a goalless draw. Morocco is in the consolation final after losing to France earlier this week, Croatia had to beat Argentina. Croatia-Morocco started on Saturday afternoon. Photo Martin Meissner