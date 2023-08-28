Orsi, Salvini proposes tougher rules against animals: “The provinces will take care of it”

“I will bring to the Council of Ministers the request of the Trentino valleys for a coexistence between man and animal”. Matteo Salvini announced it over the weekend, in view of today’s government meeting. The reference is to the controversies of recent months on the control, and possible killing, of species considered dangerous, such as wolves and bears.

An openness to the requests of the local administrators of the Val di Sole, who in a meeting delivered a letter to the deputy prime minister in which they complain about the difficulties in the “management of small mountain villages but without adequate tools to oversee the safety of people” and ask the possibility of directly managing large carnivores “with greater independence from the central ministries of Rome”. Currently, however, each request is also examined by the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (Ispra).

“There are hundreds of bears that arrive in the playgrounds, on the cycle paths and in the garages, here there is a risk that the endangered species is man”, said the leader of the League, as reported by La Repubblica, pledging to bring the requests of the local administrations to the table of the government.