– I don’t seem to see this thing about football and footsteps in the street at the same time. – And what do you do on Palm Sundays, kid? -But the brotherhoods come out more staggered. The binge of two early mornings has me in disbelief. I have eaten churros beyond my means.- And you arrived before breakfast time at Villamarín… The bridge you hit is no joke.- It is the fault of the one who opens the Merva Kiosk so quickly.. .- On top of that, Betis wants to play a great game. And you complain that there is League with the steps. I always blame that Tebas, who is a jerk.- No man, the one you say is the one with the referees, the one who sings from afar and chases Betis.- Well, he would take the day of his own business with the Cup because go hand in handbag. You don’t even forgive the modest. – Do you know about the mess we were going through? – For one tweet in your life and everything is solved. Who doesn’t cry…well, that’s it.- Stop the nonsense. Don Manuel Pellegrini doesn’t need anyone to help him out.- You’re going to have to take him out in a procession, because you have the same devotion to him as the people of Lora do to Setefilla. What a category! – I hope, quillo, I already see a lot of Betics in the stands chirping about the Chilean… A man capable of getting Assane into trouble again or not showing Chimy 14 red cards per game should be beatified . – Didn’t I tell you that the good man is half a saint? – You have to see how angry I am. I don’t even know what day I live on.- You would be taking the wrong route because your house in the stadium doesn’t take you to the center.- You had to look for the noise so you don’t see how cold it is. And what have you seen about La Magna? – Another defeat, Cabesa. – It has come to me that Sevilla played well. – It will be by certified mail. – Seriously, they could have won if they scored two more… – Well they make him six. Not even a Sevillista dreamed of winning 1-3. Let’s see if we ask the referees, who say it’s Seville, that the games last an hour. Or better yet, let them play one a month just to avoid these unpleasantries. – At least the forwards are already scoring goals. – The bad thing is that we also help the other team to do so. It’s hard for us to square it.- That’s a blunder. Every time you think that the sorpasso is coming…tortasso.- How am I going to think about moving to Betis if what bothers me is that I see many from behind winning.- Well, ask your virgin. Or whatever. You’ve had a great time this weekend.- The one I have to ask is García Pepper, the good man does what he can with what he has.- You can propose that it appear in the next Magna.- What are they going to do again? ?- Don’t underestimate this city. We do everything above our possibilities. – Even losing games. That is now a luxury for us.

