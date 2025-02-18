-Don’t tell me that they have cloned your mother -in -law and now you have a double ration of martyrdom?

-Deae of messing, with those things you don’t joke …

-You are talking about Pepi and however much your mother -in -law … Say that is called María José, of all life is the Pepi.

-What did not go for that, quillo. Which is the pellegrini and pepper duo.

-It can be almost the first day that both win. It goes thinking that they will put us in Europe …

-We are optimistic. For a day we provide without one of the two starting to cry.

-More usually both together …

-That’s why, since we have been twinned in misfortunes, we will enjoy the victories and even the win. What equips!

-There are those who understand football. I just hope that in Sevilla they fight every week and pepper. It is seen that they are going.

-That fights, fight, it wasn’t …

-Well, I have heard that they could even start it. And all to tell the truth without capujos, as with the serum that they give you so as not to pass it badly with the colonoscopies.

-You have cut my body, quillo. What a way to get out of the way with what gives me the most in this world, which is to tell the truth, of course.

-Wasn’t your mother -in -law? More fear gives me any weekend to see Sevilla. I always get it fucking.

-Well, in my Betis the bad streak has already passed. Don Manuel gets close again in everything, Antony is Pelé and Jesusito Rodríguez almost the same as Garrincha.

-You have spent a tad …

-Jesus is better than Garrincha, it is the new Joaquin.

-The truth that the child beat you the game. Like us Juanlu, another good player.

-We don’t enter comparisons that we musically.

-No missing. Juanlu is perfect for the current Seville. A soccer worker. Ok for everything. The same also sings in the fault today.

-Have you seen any carnivals? Without Don Antonio I am disconnected.

-Mi Yuyu is giving the level although I remain in love with those who cut the cheese.

-Imphor that cut the cod. Like Pellegrini. I don’t know how long they have been doing it. And they can’t.

-Well, I don’t know if they are going to try, but as Junior is thrown another pebble, he is on the street.

-Don’t see how your president commands.

-Mandar rules. The bad thing is that it makes it horrible. To what I was going, that Juanlu is a baseball player for us. And on top of that it comes out of acolyte in two brotherhoods.

-Sevillanito de Pura Cepa.

-For hairstyle that a Ken. So I like the youth players. More patrician and less tattoos.

-You are not old. Do that sell it?

-I

-You are going to be a drama for you.

-With what I have left I still hit a European trip next year.

-Have you already excited yourself?

-You have me on Pepi’s ship. Or rather, just from Pi-Piera. That the same takes the other the free square to play in Europe.

-I was Barruing. You will see the drama for which he stays out.

-That day you will not want to stay with me … or I with you.

-It will then be the issue of colonoscopy.

-Don’t pass, quillo.