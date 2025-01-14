-I haven’t taken down the Christmas tree yet and people are already talking about the date of the Fair. -There’s no rest here, buddy. I bought some flip-flops in the sales to stay ahead in Chipiona. And a little trouble.-With how good it is with the coat at home. I don’t even want to think about getting out of bed sweating. I haven’t taken off the kilos of nougat and I’m already going to put on the torrijas. I don’t even want to think about the swimsuits, with the built-in float. – Don’t you think it’s strange that we’ve seen each other and we haven’t started talking about football yet? – About what? That doesn’t even interest me anymore.-Nor to me. What a fabric, but what a fabric…-What bad teams, I shit ten. It’s just that we made a fool of ourselves against the last two classified teams in the First Division. -Well, Sevilla narrowly escaped and because that giant from Valencia was surely late for the Al Relente club. -Late, even more so for the At the time of the game, there would be the Betis players, who didn’t even go out to play in Valladolid. And it is cold there. Relente fabric.-In Zorrilla?-And without zorrilla too.-And what are we going to do to it. This year it looks like neither of them are doing anything. How much it costs us to win a game, damn it. -And more than what it’s going to cost Sevilla in the second round. My friend García Pepper is looking like Diego Alonso. They are all excuses now. The soul of a pitcher did not say that what happened in Almería was an accident. And it was a big one. Like the one who got off Baltasar’s float. -At that time all the goals in the world were falling on Sevilla. Even a page had to like it… -At least Betis remains in the Cup. We have to sell that we are in three competitions. Starting tomorrow we will be subtracting.-Don’t say that. You can still get your hands on Barcelona. We’re going to get two hands on it. Haven’t you seen the beating that Madrid has been given in a while? -My goodness. It’s just that Lamine even has things about Messi. I still haven’t forgotten that he scored three goals per game for us so that now another one from Barcelona appears. -At least they will arrive from the party and a little tired. -Whoever doesn’t console themselves is because they don’t want to, buddy. -I’m not going to cry before time.-No need to. The Sevilla meetings are something to cry about. Now we have a new reference: the one with the bow tie. I saw something on ABC. Good looking. Is that one going for president? – I hope. I don’t even know what it’s called. Whatever before Junior…-Leave Del Nido’s son. He’s making it art. If it continues for several more years, don’t get ahead of us until the 2030 agenda is a relic. – You can’t help it, quillo. – We’ve already had our bad time with Lopera, although don’t believe that the Lalalá duo is going to get us into the Champions League. .-Those gentlemen at least sell well.-These gentlemen are great at that. Signing is something else. The 1:1 rule is the parents. Or the mothers. We never arrived.-Well, Sevilla had a two-euro salary limit.-And you have signed that Vargas.-At the moment he is not the waiter at the Vargas winery…-Everything will work out, don’t worry.-Here he only signs or register is Barcelona. What a genius that Laporta is…-And here everyone is applauding like fools.

