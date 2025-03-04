I do not understand the controversy generated by the Villamarín with the tickets to go to see the team outside the home.-It is that we wanted to go no less than 10,000 and they have given us 1,500 … and half by raffle! -It is, that I want them …- They say they are before a notary, but you can alarmed a hat and a false mustache making you pass through one. “I would not miss that image. By the way, to the million Betics who went to Milan, I thought to repatriate them? -As your Seville does not beat the lightning, now you come to look for me the little mump.-I hope. I told you about the tickets because I don’t understand how someone spends pasta to see Sevilla. -Viajar always like.-But hitting ten hours of car between the round trip to see the bad and boring team that I remember is, as little, a foolishness.-The painting of cold that was doing was anything.-That is another. I also have the bad child and it is my fault for taking him to Vallecas. If when it cannot be, it cannot be.-Male that the neutral fan just put my Betis and gave him glory.-I do not think that nobody saw the Betis after swallowing even if they were 10 minutes from Sevilla. Not even prisoners. Because the coach has not learned anything. Cruyff school came and this does not sign it or Clemente.-Don Javier, a respect.-Totally. I do not know what they do in Sevilla, but they have not succeeded or by chance for two years. It is pure statistical.-We already live in a time not so far in Betis. Until God came to see Don Manuel Pellegrini dressed.-And see that this year is the first where I have seen that you were praying with him.-always step the same. Let you get angry to get your mood later.-Good shock therapy. In Sevilla at least they do not deceive us. Bad for dogs from beginning to end.-and on top of my ISCO they will call it for the selection.-care that red does not feel good. I think he does to Barriga.-The Sevilla has forgotten him, he knows that he needed to see the two clubs to know what the right shore was.-The truth is that it is easier to be an idol of green than red, so that we are going to fool ourselves.-You always look back, that this year does not save you from seeing us to walk a title through the Guadalquivir or the Virgen del Carmen.-And They knew that Real Betis Balompié.-Seriously, Compadre, that you are very selling the matter before having it. But yes, I recognize it, I am jiñado because I see you champions.-You have said that and you have scared me. Even the Vitoria gives me Canguelo.-Miedo da, I repeat you, see Sevilla. Let’s see if summer or 2030 Agenda arrives.

