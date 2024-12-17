-I have seen pilgrimages shorter than the farewell of Jesús Navas. And less heartfelt. The little boy had a lot of crying, buddy.- The boy alone? I’ve been crying for a month and a half. Between the fact that the team does not play a damn, until Pimienta does her thing, and Jesusito leaves me…. That was a mix between the death of Chanquete and that of Bambi. -But if you have won, stop whining throughout. Although once again you are left with honey on your lips. You have no way of passing us, not even with the refereeing trick that that Cuadra gave us, who on top of that is winking at the Betis footballers. If you see…-The guy has a nervous tic or something.-Showing red cards to Betis for sure. It’s a machine. And look, Chimy deserves 14 each game. Well, he goes and takes it out the next day. -It’s just that they are bad at solemnity. -More than bad, antibetics. What a persecution the disciple of Medina Cantalejo has for us. -Don’t bring up the subject of antibetics, you are capable of taking it to court to the referee, for that it is clear that you are number one. -What are you saying, quillo? -It could be true You haven’t found out that three Sevilla players were left in the stands due to a complaint from Betis after the derby… – It was so ugly to put the Betis shield crossed out. My shield is sacred, compadre.-And mine, quillo, but from there to punish the children without playing. It would be better for you to win the derby sometime with your heels and not with your tie. -These leaders of ours are short of understanding when it comes to derbies. Our Sevillian joker is untouchable…without going overboard.-If we get into that territory, bad. Each one of us is going to defend our colors. – It would be necessary to do more. Whether they played or not, to be honest, I didn’t give a damn. – Like the one who ate Barça, everything must be said. – Well, they are going to take away three players from those in Barcelona or Madrid white. Neither you nor I will see that. -We already know how this works, quillo, in Seville they always set the date, the target and their stupid mules. -We are clumsy even for that. We don’t make a common front and that’s how things go for us. What is a robbery is what Navas’s last day’s shirt costs. Let’s see if Castore takes care of the detail and puts them for 20 bucks on his website. -Be careful, they say they don’t arrive. -As long as it reaches the one with the top blanket from Tetuán, Reyes, make do. -I’m also late. The bull has already caught me. Like every year.-You can give the child a referee costume. Or a red card.- What do you say? Better to give him the tattoo on Chimy’s neck than to give me the red things, of course. – Do you want to make him a criminal? He’s going to have more outings for sure. -I’m going to put him in as the president of the referees. -The truth is that poor Jesús Navas escaped the fact that a silly referee had whistled the game. -Didn’t he invite Cuadra? Clumsy. There the party would have gained in excitement – what we were missing. Thank goodness we solve rivalry problems by talking.-And without talking. Ask for another.-With a crossed-out shield on the glass?-Don’t go overboard.-Next time we’ll give it to Iheanacho. The flag, not the beer.

#Orsay #Cuadra #eye..