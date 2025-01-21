The pinreles are already going to be taking out some socks from their friend Dodi and his player in Girona. Does it make a difference? -It seems to me that these are more about getting William Carvalho’s little bits. -Now they could get it at most eating pipes on the couch. -Don’t worry soon, quillo, and that’s finally you have put yourself ahead. Look what it cost you…-More than going to Ikea on a Friday afternoon, while your colleagues are in the usual mess. Or late. I’m modern.- Ikea? I would bet that it has happened to you. -The one who bets is Kike Salas and, from what you can see, without much success. -It would have been funny if he over-braked and instead of yellow, they would have given him a red.- Double or nothing. I see it.-And you up the ante, right? There is my God… He who is given the virtue of seeing seems not to be given the virtue of hearing. -Leave Kike alone, now that Don Pepper has finally found out that if you play with a winger as a winger, oh miracle, He creates chances with crosses from a winger! -Seriously, I see you as terrible, I don’t know if it’s from spending a Friday drinking beers to following an arrow through Ikea…-Not even passing Betis leaves us in peace with the Sevilla of the noses.-What have they done to you? done? -Finally it seems that the team is moving up a bit and I can’t stop reading that if they sell Badé, that if Lukebakio they want him. I shit on everything shitty.-Lukebakio is going to last you a quarter of an hour. It’s the only good thing you have. We can lend you Bakambu, who might as well lend us that Antony, who is the modern Denilson. – Baseball player. It’s true that it looks like looking for an apartment near the Antique, but it’s incredibly good. We are already going to be anesthetized with their roulette wheels without asking for what is important. – What are you talking about important? – They keep telling us that the ruin we have at the top is from the covid and here only players are sold and they decide to spend their money on a transferred.-Financial engineering.-O Financial engineer. My Don Manuel is already angry, because all they do here is take people away from him. -That’s what stiffness brings. I don’t know how they did it, but what two stiff clubs we have. -And while we return to that entertaining battle of the local league, forgetting that we are 10 and below. -Maybe it’s what we deserve. -Don’t say that, compadre , we have a lot with what we have.-With Ikea?-And come on, quillo, I don’t know why I’m telling you anything. Thank goodness Dodi organized the weekend. -The truth is that the name is strange as hell. -Name of French fries. -Or brand of sanitary pads. -Don’t get involved in anything. The only thing I have told the boy is that I didn’t buy that shirt. -And that? -With Sevilla it is better to leave the name free. They don’t last long here.-Well, I already have Antony’s in charge, dear.-You’re not going to change.-And don’t let anyone try.

