Daniele Orsato will receive the international “Giulio Campanati” award tomorrow evening, before the kick-off of Italy-Ukraine, scheduled at San Siro. The referee from Schio won the award as best match director of the World Cup in Qatar last year. The “Giulio Campanati” was established by the “Amici di Giulio Campanati” association, together with the Aia “Meazza/Campanati” section of Milan, with the patronage of the FIGC and the Gazzetta dello Sport. To reward Orsato on the field there will be the federal president Gabriele Gravina, the president of the Hague Carlo Pacifici and the president of the “Amici di Giulio Campanati” association, his son Giorgio Campanati. The Association – founded in memory of the “Presidentissimo” Giulio Campanati, referee and international manager of FIFA and UEFA, as well as leader of the Italian Referees Association from 1972 to 1990 – has appointed a quality jury, made up of referee managers, illustrious former referees, media representatives and football managers, to elect the best match director of the last World Cup. Orsato stood out in Qatar for having refereed the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, the Argentina-Mexico group stage match and the Argentina-Croatia semi-final. The initiative will be presented again tomorrow, around 6.30 pm, in the Meazza conference room with the participation of the winner, Gravina, Pacifici and Gian Luca Rocchi.