UEFA has appointed Italian Danielle Orsato as the referee chosen to lead the Champions League semi-final second leg next Wednesday between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge (9pm, Movistar Champions League). A referee who will bring back not very pleasant memories for the whites, especially after the last time they met: the first leg of the last 16 of the last Champions League, against City at the Bernabéu and with a defeat by 1-2.

That day, Madrid demanded several actions. Above all, a push by Gabriel Jesús on Ramos in the 1-1 action, in which the Brazilian displaced the white captain with his arms to make room for himself, before heading a cross from De Bruyne. The push existed, but Orsato did not consider it enough to cancel the play and the VAR did not correct him. There was also a Carvajal penalty on Sterling, quite clear, and an expulsion from Ramos after knocking down Gabriel Jesús when he faced only Courtois in which the captain contacted the forward ‘citizen’ with his arm and the Brazilian did the rest. Orsato did not hesitate in either action.

After the meeting, Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations of Real Madrid, expressed his disagreement with the referee’s actions: “It gives me the feeling that Gabriel Jesús leans just enough on Ramos so that he doesn’t get to the ball.” Vinicius was more forceful and risked a UEFA sanction that later did not come: “The whole stadium saw that he pushed Sergio. Whenever they come here they whistle against us …”. Iturralde González, arbitration specialist for AS and Cadena SER, suspended Orsato: “If Gabriel Jesús is not a fault in 1-1, neither is Ramos’, he said, referring to the expulsion of the Sevillian. For now, he entered history as the first referee who gave him a penalty against and expelled a player from Madrid at the Bernabéu …

Orsato and Chelsea

Orsato has led three games to Madrid and this last one was traumatic, but the previous two had finished much better. The first time they met was in a Madrid-Malmoe from the 2015-16 group stage that ended with a resounding 8-0 for the Whites; the second, in the 2019-20 group stage, in a Galatasaray-Madrid that the white team won 0-1, a goal from Kroos, which was vital for the continuity of Zidane on the white bench when the figure of Mourinho was gaining weight, thanks to the poor results of Madrid.

Although Chelsea also know what it is to face Orsato and it has not always been good for them. He has umpired the ‘blues’ four times, with two wins (0-1 against Sparta Prague in the 2012-13 Europa League and 2-0 against Atleti in the second round of this year), a tie (1-1 at Maribor’s) and a defeat (1-2 from Basel at Stamford Bridge, with a stellar Salah who months later would swell the ‘blues’ ranks, although Mourinho never took advantage of him). Orsato happens to be one of the least ‘home’ members of the Champions League, a warning to Chelsea in their quest for the Istanbul final against Real Madrid.