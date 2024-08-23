Bear Jj4 will be transferred from Trentino to a bear and wolf park in Germany

After more than a year, the fate of thebear Jj4 it has been established: it will be transferred to a special park of the Germanyor rather the Black Forest Wolf and Bear Park. The specimen had caused the death of Andrea Papithe runner attacked and killed while he was running on Monte Peller, in Val di Sole (Trentino). The President of the Autonomous Region, Maurizio Fugatti, had ordered Jj4 to be killed, but the Tar had prevented him from doing so.

So the bear had been transferred to a dangerous animal facility in Castellerin the province of Trento, while deciding where she would go in the future. It was a temporary accommodation and emergency and, according to those who manage the German park, Jj4 couldn’t stay there. A park was immediately proposed in Romaniabut it was too crowded with other specimens. “Neither solution would have been truly effective and suitable for safeguarding the animal’s health”, wrote in a note the park in the Black Forest that, in the end, decided to receive, welcome and care for the much-discussed Jj4.

The enthusiasm of the German park

The Black Forest Wolf and Bear Park is preparing itself as best as possible for the arrival of the new plantigrade. The operators are “building an outdoor enclosure appropriate, with the most high safety standardswhere JJ4 will be hosted distant from the paths of the visitors”. They added: “We had to save Jj4 from this situation and, at the request of the authorities, we offered ourselves”.

Criticisms from Italian associations

OIPA And Leeidatwo of the most important animal rights associations in Italy, have also commented, with a note, on the transfer of the animal to Germany: “Welcome, for the bear JJ4, the semi-freedom condition which she apparently will get in the Black Forest ‘Bear Park’ and which is certainly denied to her at the Casteller. We only wonder when the transfer can take place, given that the safety enclosure in which the bear will be housed has yet to be built and that the fundraising campaign launched for this purpose by the German Bear Foundation is still ongoing”. They continue: “Nor is it clear why it is not never been considered the refuge of Zarnesti in Romaniaproposed by Leidaa and Oipa to the technical table of the Ministry of the Environment. The Autonomous Province of Trento has never deigned to respond to us”.