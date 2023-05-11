Orsa Jj4 and runner dead in Trentino: animal rights task force, Meta, Ass Jigen and Animal Liberation dissociate themselves from the defensive line. The case

Animal Protection Task Force, Cultural/Political Association, Animal Liberation Odv, Jigen Odv Foundation, Meta Ethical Movement for the Protection of Animals and the Environmentfollowed by the lawyer David Zanforlini and the lawyer Lucia Annichiarico, firmly dissociate themselves from the accusatory tone and the defensive line, completely outside the judicial context, which some animal rights associations have demonstrated in recent days regarding the well-known case of the bear Gaia , JJ4.



The four associations with respective lawyers, dissociate themselves from the “witch hunt” caused by those who unfoundedly and refutably accuse other alleged male bears of Andrea’s death, making public an expert opinion which, possibly, should have been discussed in the trial. Task Force Animalist, Animal Liberation, Jigen Odv Foundation and Meta are close to the Papi family for the very serious mourning that has affected them and believe that the pain resulting from Andrea’s tragic death should be respected in the first place.

Therefore, the Associations are keen to clarify that their intervention in the process now underway before the Court of Trentino must remain in the path traced by constitutional law and no inference extraneous to this path must arise publicly or privately. There defense of Gaia (JJ4), in their opinion, must primarily ensure that the principles of our Constitution, namely Article 9 of 2022, are respected. They also invite anyone to refrain from exploiting, for their own speculative and utilitarian purposes, an immense tragedy involving Andrea Papi, his family and the bear Gaia, currently imprisoned at the Casteller di Trento, far from her cubs, suggesting rather to focus on the shortcomings of those who for years have not adequately provided for the protection of animals and people, despite the public funds allocated and received.

