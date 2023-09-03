Orsa Amarena, notice of guarantee to Leombruni: “I haven’t slept for 3 days, I constantly receive threats”

The Avezzano prosecutor’s office served a guarantee notice to Andrea Leombruni, the 56-year-old from San Benedetto dei Marsi accused of having killed the Amarena bear, symbol of the Abruzzo-Lazio and Molise National Park, with a shotgun. Leombruni is being investigated for killing an animal out of cruelty or without necessity.

“I was wrong, I realized it immediately after the shot was fired … I called the carabinieri”, the 56-year-old told Ansa, then indicating the place from which the shot was fired, a chicken coop.

“It happened here in a very small space, I was stationed to see who it was, I suddenly found this bear and I fired on the ground, I didn’t aim, the rifle only had one shot”.

To ascertain the dynamics, the prosecutor has appointed the ballistics expert, Paride Minervini, who will have to estimate the trajectory of the shot that killed the bear with respect to the suspect’s position.

In the interview with Ansa, Leombruni said he had received numerous threats. “I haven’t slept or eaten for three days, I no longer live, I constantly receive death calls, messages; they even called my 85-year-old mother, my whole family is in the pillory,” she said. The man reported the death threats he received at the police station.