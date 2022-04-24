The 88-year-old politician’s cause of death was not reported; he leaves a wife, 6 children and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Former Senator Orrin Hatch died on Saturday (Apr 23, 2022), aged 88. His death was announced in a statement from the Hatch Foundation, which belonged to the Republican politician. The cause was not reported.

“The Hatch Foundation sadly announces the passing of Senator Orrin G. Hatch (…) Passed away at 5:30 pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by family“, it says communiqué.

A member of the US Senate, for the State of Utah, for 42 years (1977-2019), the senator was the longest-serving Republican in office in the history of the United States.

Altogether, according to his foundation, the republican acted, directly or indirectly, in more than 750 bills that became law.

Hatch was a staunch conservative on most economic and social issues. However, he allied with the Democrats several times during his career. They agreed on issues such as stem cell research, the rights of people with disabilities, and the expansion of children’s health insurance.

He was an ally of former US President Donald Trump. He used his role as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee to help the country’s leader overhaul tax codes. In return, Trump helped Hatch with projects in Utah.

Orrin Hatch and his wife, Elaine Hatch, have been married for over 6 decades. He leaves his wife, 6 children and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.