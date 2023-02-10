Those who visited the CEN of the PAN were the general secretary of the party in Sinaloa, Luis Ángel Guatimea and the businessman Héctor Orrantia, they had a meeting with the PAN national president, Marko Cortés and they were also seen with Claudio X. González. So it wouldn’t surprise them to be putting together a political project.

We had commented on it a while ago, that both Guatimea and Orrantia were very active in December, they organized more than a hundred posadas and starting the year, on Three Kings Day they brought dozens of bagels, all in popular neighborhoods in Culiacán, so they are working all march having rapprochement with citizens.

Another detail that we had mentioned was that a group of businessmen had a project to promote Juan Alfonso Mejía, Héctor Orrantia, Luis Ángel Guatimea and Sergio Pio Esquer in candidacies in Culiacán and Mazatlán where they have measured that there are more possibilities of victory.

By the way, the PRI member Erika Sánchez has accompanied Guatimea and Orrantia at events in the Culiacán neighborhoods, they have been seen nearby, she would be added to the project, so do not rule her out to lead the PRI in the state, it would close the wedge to the group of businessmen that supports these cadres.

In fact, in the state PAN who has not been integrated and does not appear in this project is the president of the party, Roxana Rubio, apparently she did not click or simply does not belong to the group, so we find it difficult for her to go for a federal candidacy. We said it, maybe it will reach a local council and who knows.

Another point that they have told us is that this business and political group does not consider the current PRI senator, Mario Zamora, either, so they could remove him from the game with a multi-person federal deputation, since the intention is that the candidacy for the Senate be for Juan Alfonso Mejía, Sergio Esquer or Héctor Orrantia in formula with Erika Sánchez.

They have also mentioned and measured Juan Alfonso Mejía as a possible candidate for mayor of Mazatlán and Sergio Pio Esquer for Culiacán, although the main interest is federally in the first, fifth and seventh district councils, as well as the Senate of the Republic. . As it is, there is a long way to go, but the names are there. Very attentive.

If there are no last-minute changes, next Thursday at 12:00 p.m. in Mexico City, the meeting of the leadership of the CEN of the PRI with all the candidates for the presidency of the tricolor in Sinaloa would be scheduled. So next week there will be a unity formula, we will see how they reach consensus and who arrives.

The bets indicate that the favorite is Álvaro Ruelas, but Erika Sánchez, Gómer Monárrez, Paola Gárate, Faustino Hernández and Bernardino Antelo should not be ruled out, who are the ones with real chances. They tell us that nothing is defined yet and the currency is still up in the air.

To highlight the good work of the provisional president, Ramiro Hernández, who really applied himself and was close to all the candidates for the presidency of the party and groups throughout the state, moved and listened to all the expressions, we know that he has the recognition of the national leadership, will be present in 2024. At the same time.

