“Respiratory syncytial virus is the leading cause of pediatric respiratory infections and the second leading cause of death within the first year of age. In Italy we are awaiting the approval of the monoclonal antibody, now being examined by AIFA, which would change the natural history of the disease and which we hope to use in a preventive context as is already the case in Europe’. So Luigi Orfeo, president of the Italian Society of Neonatology (SIN ) on the sidelines of the conference “A paradigm shift in the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus in early childhood” held in the Chamber of Deputies.