Today many viewers will feel like Mare’s orphans. From Mare of Easttown. Without gutting anything, Mare has solved his case and has seen the paw of his personal demons, but what about us? What are we hooking on now?

The success of Brad Ingelsby’s miniseries confirms that the who did it Rural areas – very well exploited in most of Europe and, in comparison, very little in Spain – are an inexhaustible classic. Mare of EasttownIn addition, it is an adult series, emotional without being tearful, extraordinary from the ordinary and with a wonderful cast chaired by an exalted Kate Winslet.

But the virtues of this miniseries are not the only thing that has contributed to the attachment that we have become with this detective without time or desire to go to put the dye: seeing her week after week has helped. Monday through Monday, we have been speculating about what happened in Easttown, thus forging a loyalty closer to that of a generalist network than that offered by Netflix’s weekend adventures.

The weekly frequency, if you know how to maintain it, pays off. They know it well in Telecinco, where Rocío: tell the truth to stay alive he has finished with his best data in five weeks. In her last installment, Rocío Carrasco returned to Chipiona to visit her mother’s grave, which served to announce In the name of Rocío, an unexpected second season of the docuseries that will premiere in October and promises a reckoning for Carrasco with his entire family. The second seasons of closed products are as dangerous as they are logical in the face of successes. For returning to HBO, there was the failed return of Big Little Lies despite incorporating Meryl Streep. Will we have a new delivery from Easttown? We will see. Now the only thing left to do is cover Rocío senior and sing: “Something went away with you, Mare”.

