If the maxima managers of front facing the corruption they behave like flappers copies of the corrupt, sinaloa it will never change as it preaches Brunette and their governments.

What else can be thought of the attempt by the members of the Coordinating Committee of the Anti-Corruption System to overthrow the appointments of the new citizen councilors elected for the Citizen Participation Committeethrough an open mechanism and supervised by Congress: Lucia Mimiaga Leon, raquel zapien and Rosa Elvira Jacobo?

Due to an initial faulty design of the law and the carelessness of the CPC, he was able to sneak in as president Sergio Avendano Colonela tricky lawyer that not only defends tracaleros, but shortly before ending his term he wanted to prolong the simulation that he imposed. There is a lot going on in this matter.

As reported by members of the Selection Commissionsince the appearance of the call were boycotted by some applicants and members of the cpcwho are still determined to get away with it.

Despite this, it was achieved appointment of female directorsbut they refuse to hire them.

They based the rejection on a obsolete regulation, surpassed with the reformed law in 2019 that allows a majority of five. They are trapped.

It is childish to believe that such a crude rogue would fool high-profile officials into understanding that they were dealing with a dirty maneuver and join in on it. Is about María Guadalupe Ramírez Zepeda, Secretary of Transparency; Emma Félix Rivera, Superior State Auditor; Francisco Galicia Morales, president of the Court of Administrative Justice; the representative of the Supreme Court of Justice, Ana Karina Gutiérrez Arellano; he President of CEAIPES, José Luis Moreno; the fprosecutor against corruption, Nereida Aviléscommanded by the outgoing president of the CPC Sergio Avendano Colonel.

It is evident that a synod with so much power received a line from somewhere, which can only be from the Third Floor. As the Governor stopped that felony. Where else could it come from? Who? Don’t be surprised, they are used to obeying until the ignominy.

Did they want accommodative, pro-government and nondescript characters like Enrique Hubbard Urrea, Sergio Avendaño Coronel, Francisco Mojica López and Soledad Astrain Fraire from the first CPC to take over?

There was a single exception in that first cohort, the combative Norma Sanchez Castillowho suffered from misogynist, sexist and centaver colleagues.

The incident brings to light that sinaloa this orphan of authorities who really want to eradicate the corruptionand that they lack professional capacity and ethical profile for the positions they hold.

He Governor Ruben Rocha He is surrounded by impostors, how will he then be able to face the enormous rottenness that he inherited and the one that accumulates in his administration? He must call them to account, for being incompetent and complicit in impunity. ohShame on public servants!

Fortunately they ran into a wall, with selection committee members who were undaunted: Jorge Ibarra Martínez, Delia María Félix, Daniel Elizondo, Alexander Quiñónez, Roberto Carlos Lópezwho achieved a majority saved the process.

What a difference with the previous selection committee, which betrayed public faith, such as Rodolfo Campoy de la Vega, Ernesto Domínguez Kelly, Rocío Payares Flores, Xicoténcatl Reyes Bazúa, Miguel A. Rosales Medrano, Patricia Salazar Rodríguez, Felipa Sarabia, who appointed who recommended them.

He Leader will have to emulate Hercules in cleaning the Augean stables, to be able to pursue so many knaves and their swindlers. He hopefully and decides to put them in waist.

