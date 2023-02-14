Of “gift” of Day of love and friendship the ASE An audit of the Ahome City Council will begin today, due to the review of the public accounts for fiscal year 2022. So in summary it would be the first complete evaluation of the finances of Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros.

We’ll see how they do, in the review of 2021 public accounts they failed to oh, although it only took two months for the current administration. Other municipalities that did not obtain approval were El Fuerte, Choix, Guasave, Mocorito, Culiacán, Navolato, Cosalá, Mazatlán, Concordia, Rosario and Escuinapa.

By the way, the public accounts by Jesus Estrada Ferreiro in culiacan and Luis Guillermo Benitez in Mazatlan were disapproved, currently the two had to leave the municipal presidency to face a judicial process. So they ended up being ousted and are facing heavy charges, they could even be disbarred, but they met the same fate to begin with.

The spotlights definitely come on ahome from the moment it came to light and later it was confirmed that they would start an audit today, because that’s how they started in Culiacán and Mazatlán, actions from the ASE and then the State Attorney General’s Office. Will it be the same fate?

We don’t think it’s the same fate for Gerardo Vargas, because he has been disciplined, the opposite of Estrada and Benítez who fought with everyone from the first day of his second term after winning re-election. In addition, the two morenistas boasted closeness to President López Obrador.

As for Gerardo Vargas, it is known that he is not close to the National Palace and You cannot presume friendship with AMLO, His bridge was the former adviser to the president Julio Scherer who did not leave on good terms, so be very careful because the mayor of Ahome is an orphan in Morena, We’ll see if he manages to weave fine on the Third Floor.

Outstanding

During the Semanera conference, Governor Rubén Rocha announced that he would send an initiative to the State Congress to eliminate the jurisdiction of state cabinet secretaries, since currently they can only be accused of serious crimes.

In the most recent case, the former Secretary of Tourism, Luis Guillermo Benítez, was dismissed prior to the impeachment process that began in the State Congress. The complaints are serious, so it is very possible that a complicated process awaits you with strong consequences, there could even be disqualification.

We recommend you read:

From the outset, Governor Rocha’s proposal is viewed favorably by citizens who are against the jurisdiction for civil servants. So what he would have sent yesterday is an initiative to homologate with the President of the Republic and in which it will be established that the governor can not only be accused of serious crimes.

It will be very interesting how this initiative progresses in the Sinaloa Congress, it would be one of the important advances to take away that excessive power from officials and it definitely goes down well with the population, let’s remember that among the slogans of the current government is removing privileges. to time.

Diary

Today the State Award for Social Merit 2023 will be delivered, the event will be led by Governor Rubén Rocha starting at 9:30 a.m. at the monument to Agustina Ramírez in Culiacán. Without a doubt, this is one of the most important and outstanding recognitions, so be aware of the details.

Political Memory

“Blessed is he who maintains a profession that coincides with his hobby”: George Bernard Shaw.

Twitter: @HectorPonce99