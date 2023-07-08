Orphan Board | This is how Finland’s most right-wing government was born: Säätytalo managed seven weeks of trust, but it did not prevent a crisis

Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government has drifted into a crisis before it has even started its work. The reason is the different values ​​and the parties’ operating methods. HS found out how the formation of Finland’s most right-wing government progressed. There was hardly any talk about the backgrounds of the ministers or how to solve the crises.

Teemu Luukka HS

2:00 am

Ton Tuesday evening, April 25, the leaders of Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats receive a phone call from the government official, the chairman of the coalition From Petteri Orpo.

Orpo invites the group the next day at nine in the morning to the government offices in Königstedt manor in Vantaa.