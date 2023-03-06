Club Deportivo Guadalajara is at an incredible level and they continue to win at home, on the recent date 10 of the Clausura 2023 tournament they returned to win at home against Santos Laguna 2-0 and with this they are already third place in the standings with 21 points after four wins in a row.
In this way, the footballers jesus orozco took the opportunity to make a statement to the press and sent a message to their staunch rival, the Eagles, the team they will face on matchday 12 at the Akron Stadium.
For his part, the Serbian coach Velkjo Paunovic each time it manages to establish itself more with the Sacred Flock and it is already one of the best teams so far in the contest.
“Next week is very important, we are going to Puebla to score, to win and we are also going to beat America, we are going with everything (…) I think so (Chivas is a reality), but let’s go as the teacher says, match by match, to continue working and not let him down”
– Jesus Orozco Chiquete.
“Proud of the team’s work. This is the path, we have shown that we are up for great things and we will continue for more game by game (…) This team has no limits, it leaves us very satisfied, we have to become strong at home and keep adding up. If we all win, we will be among the first four ”, he declared.
After his great level with the Sacred Flock, Chiquete Orozco has had the opportunity to go to the first call of the Mexican team of Diego Cocca after the injury of Hector Moreno.
