Jesus Orozco Chiquetewithout a doubt, is one of the most promising elements of Chivas de Guadalajara. Despite being only 21 years old, the central defender has become an important piece for the Sacred Flock in recent tournaments. Thanks to his good performance, the central defender has caught the attention of other clubs important of the MX League.
According to some recent reports, Monterey would be interested in hiring the promising rojiblanco central defender for the tournament Opening 2023. However, Guadalajara would not want to let Orozco Chiquete out and would be asking for a stratospheric amount to keep him in their ranks.
Rayados continues to seek to rejuvenate its defense and would seek to add the youth squad from Rebaño Sagrado to its team. In exchange he would offer 12 million dollars. And to all this, would Orozco Chiquete be willing to leave Chivas for the next tournament?
Through social networks, the young central defender shared a publication in which he reflected on the defeat against Tigres in the Clausura 2023 final and stated that the rojiblancos will rise stronger after this heavy blow.
“The greatness of Chivas requires us to return soon and do it with more and more force. Rest assured that we will give everything to keep the illusion of all of you alive and that the 13th arrives soon”
– Orozco Chiquete on Instagram
The central defender indicated that he grew as a player and a person in the last tournament and that he will be “of Chivas yesterday, tomorrow and always“.
