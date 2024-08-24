They have Confirmed cases of Oropouche in the Americas region surpass 8,000. As of July 20, there were already 8,078 infections, and 2 deaths, recorded in 5 countries, namely Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba and Peru. And some cases detected in Brazil have raised the issue of risk of vertical transmission from mother to child during pregnancy and its possible serious consequences on unborn children: the South American country has in fact reported a fetal death and a miscarriage in the state of Pernambuco, as well as 4 cases of newborns with microcephaly (born with a smaller skull than normal, as also happened with the Zika virus), identified through retrospective studies in the states of Acre and Pará. Another 3 possible cases of vertical transmission are being studied, also in the state of Pernambuco. In total, therefore, as of July 30, under the lens there are 5 cases of possible vertical transmission (4 stillbirths and a spontaneous abortion in Pernambuco) and the 4 cases of microcephaly in Acre and Pará.

Things

The World Health Organization takes stock in an update on the virus. The report reviews the ongoing investigations into possible vertical transmission and experts explain that, despite the evidence collected (positivity to Oropouche detected in pregnancy tissues), at the moment “it cannot be concluded” that the Orov virus is the cause of fetal deaths. Investigations continue. Oropouche disease is a febrile illness caused by a virus that is spread mainly through the bite of a midge (Culicoides paraensis). In 2024, the number of reported cases increased in the WHO Region of the Americas, including in areas with no previously recognized history of Oropouche virus disease.

Symptoms

Possible reasons for the spread beyond the pathogen’s historical range “include climate change, deforestation and unplanned urbanization, which have facilitated its circulation in non-Amazon states of Brazil and in countries where, until now, no cases have been reported, including Bolivia and Cuba. Symptoms are similar to Dengue and begin 4 to 8 days (range 3-12) after the infectious bite.. Onset is sudden, usually with fever, severe headache, joint stiffness, pain, chills, and sometimes persistent nausea and vomiting. Up to 60% of cases have a relapse of symptoms after the fever subsides. Most recover within 7 days, but some patients may recover for weeks. Severe clinical presentation is rare, but may cause aseptic meningitis during the second week of illness. There are no antivirals or a specific vaccine for Oropouche virus disease.. Based on the information available on its spread, WHO has assessed the overall risk to public health posed by this virus: for experts it is “high at the regional level and low at the global level”.