From: Carmen Mörwald

Oropouche fever is spreading rapidly in Brazil. Two young women have now died from the virus. These are the first fatalities.

Bahia – Oropouche fever has claimed two lives for the first time. Brazilian Ministry of Health According to the report, these are two young women under 30 years of age from the interior of the state of Bahia in Brazil who had no previous illnesses. Another death in Santa Catarina is currently still being investigated. The tropical virus is mainly transmitted by mosquitoes that are normally found in the Amazon region.

Tropical virus in Brazil: Women with Oropouche fever showed symptoms similar to dengue fever

The first case in Europe was not reported until June 2024. The patient from Italy is said to have previously been in the Caribbean. Almost a month later, the Italian authorities reported further cases of Oropouche. Those affected had the symptoms typical of the tropical virus, including high fever, rash, nausea and muscle pain. According to the Bahia Health Authority (Sesab), the women from Brazil also had these symptoms, among others, before their deaths.

According to the WHO, typical symptoms include:

Headache

Pain in the eye sockets

General malaise

chills

Vomit

Photosensitivity

Both women also showed symptoms similar to dengue fever. The tropical virus, which is transmitted by the Asian tiger mosquito, belongs to the group of arboviruses, like Oropouche fever. There has been a significant increase in dengue cases. So far in 2024, 30 people in Germany who had brought the virus with them have been infected. According to the WHO, holiday destinations such as Croatia, Portugal and Spain are particularly affected.

What are arboviruses? Arboviruses are a group of over 250 different viruses that are transmitted to humans by insects such as mosquitoes or ticks. Birds or mammals often act as hosts. The word “arbovirus” stands for “arthropod-borne virus”. The symptoms range from mild complaints to serious illnesses that, in the worst case, can result in death. Source: Robert Koch Institute (RKI)

Tropical virus is spreading rapidly: Can Oropouche fever cause miscarriages?

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, six more cases are currently being investigated in which Oropouche fever was allegedly transmitted from the mother to the child According to the report, the fetus died in two cases and there was a miscarriage in one case. The state health authorities now want to work with the Ministry of Health in Brazil to find out whether the tropical virus can cause deformities or miscarriages.

The health authorities in Brazil have reported two deaths from Oropouche fever for the first time. The tropical virus is mainly transmitted by mosquitoes. © Patrick Pleul/dpa

However, the ministry stressed that there is no conclusive scientific evidence to date of transmission of the virus from the infected mother to the child during pregnancy Nor could a causal connection be established between the infection with Oropouche fever and the malformation of Babies or miscarriages can be detected.

In 2023, 832 cases of Oropouche were confirmed. In 2024, however, there were already 7,236 cases in 20 states in Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health. This represents an increase of around 770 percent. While the tropical virus was initially mainly found in the north of the country, it has now spread to other regions. Special diagnostic options have now been made available to help detect the virus earlier. (cln)