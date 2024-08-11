The epidemic is caused by a new variant of the OROV arbovirus capable of replicating up to 100 times more than the original

Cases of oropouche fever increased almost 200-fold in 2024 compared to the previous 10 years. Preliminary data published by Brazilian researchers show that the pathogen has undergone changes that have made it more aggressive, contributing to the resurgence of the disease in Brazil from 2023 to 2024.

The current epidemic is caused by a new variant of the OROV arbovirus capable of replicating up to 100 times more than the original and evading part of the immune response. The conclusions are from a study published in pre-print version (article without peer review) in the repository medRxiv. Here is the full of the study (PDF – 409 kB, in English).

Oropouche fever is part of the list of neglected diseases, like malaria and other arboviruses, such as dengue. It is transmitted by hematophagous flies of the species Culicoides paraensis and causes headache, arthralgia, myalgia, nausea, vomiting, chills and photophobia, but can also lead to more serious complications such as hemorrhage, meningitis and meningoencephalitis.

Although documented in South America since the 1950s, the disease showed a substantial increase in cases between November 2023 and June 2024 in Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia and Peru. In the national territory, autochthonous infections were detected in previously non-endemic areas in the 5 regions, with cases reported in 21 federative units, and an increase of almost 200 times in incidence compared to the last decade.

To investigate the virological factors behind this resurgence, researchers from Unicamp (State University of Campinas), USP (University of Sao Paulo), Phew (Federal University of Amazonas), Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) and the universities of Kentucky and of the Texas (United States) and the Imperial College London (UK) combined genomic, molecular and serological data of OROV from the period 1 January 2015 to 29 June 2024, in addition to characterization in vitro and in vivoin a study funded by Fapesp.

The first step was to test by PCR a group of 93 patients from Amazonas with unidentified febrile illness and negative for malaria, from December 2023 to May 2024. The result was positive for OROV in 10.8% of cases and, subsequently, serum from 7 patients was isolated in cell cultures.

These isolates were then used to assess their replication capacity in different cells – primates and humans – always in comparison with an old OROV isolate. Finally, the ability of both viruses to be neutralized by antibodies present in the serum of mice previously infected with OROV and of humans convalescent with previous strains, infected up to 2016, was assessed. To do this, a plaque reduction neutralization test was performed, which measures the reduction in the number of viable viral particles formed after incubation with different dilutions of patient or mouse serum.

“We found that the new OROV has approximately 100 times greater replication compared to the prototype”explains Gabriel Scachetti, a researcher at Leve (Laboratory for Studies of Emerging Viruses) at Unicamp and one of the authors of the study. “In addition, it produced 1.7 times more plaques, 2.5 times larger in size, an indication of greater virulence”he says.

“We also infected mice with both strains and saw that the old virus did not protect against the new one. The reduction in neutralization capacity was at least 32-fold.”declares Julia Forato, also an author and researcher at Leve.

“In addition to outlining an overview of the oropouche epidemic, the work presents possible explanations for the increase in the number of cases, serving as a basis for epidemiological control actions”says José Luiz Proença Módena, professor at IB-Unicamp (Institute of Biology at Unicamp), leader of Leve and one of the study coordinators.

“If the new virus escapes protection in areas with high seroprevalence, there is a greater likelihood of infections and transmission, including spreading to other regions of Brazil, so we need to confirm and monitor positive cases and use tools to reduce the risk of transmission”he says.

According to the researcher, “This epidemic is far from over and has the potential to cause damage in areas where there was no circulation of the virus”.

With information from FAPESP Agency.