Ornella Vanoni absent on Domenica In due to an inconvenience on the train, here’s what happened

Over the last few hours, news has come from Ornella Vanoni that has left the world of the web speechless. The famous TV personality was supposed to be present in the episode of Sunday In. However, one fall in train prevented her from reaching the program studio. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Ornella Vanoni absent to Sunday In due to a fall in the train. The famous TV personality was traveling on the means of transport when, to go to the bathroom, he suffered a baby accident. Here are all the details of the affair.

Recently Ornella Vanoni surrendered hero of a small accident. The famous singer and actress should have been present in the episode of Sunday In aired on Rai networks on December 12, 2021. Too bad that the woman, due to a fall on the train, was forced to renounce the invitation of Mara Venier.

In light of his absence, the woman was in connection with Mara Venier from the studio and told how much she was happened. These were the words of the Italian singer and actress:

I was on my way to the bathroom when the train stopped abruptly.

The new film by Genovesi “7 women and a mystery”

The Italian actress was supposed to be one of the guests from Sunday In to present “7 women and a mystery“. This is the film of Alessandro Genovesi which will be available in cinemas starting December 25, 2021.

However in study the others were present protagonists from the film. We are talking about Benedetta Porcaroli, Margerita Buy, Diana Del Bufalo, Sabrina Impacciatore, Micaela Ramazzotti and Luisa Ranieri.