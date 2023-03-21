Ornella Vanoni: the story with Gino Paoli, husband, boyfriend and son of the guest singer in Belve

Ornella Vanoni over the years has alternated important and famous love stories that for a long time filled the pages of the gossip. Her main love relationships were four: in 1953 she was linked to the famous theater director Giorgio Strehler, with whom she will maintain an important and intense relationship of about a year. Vanoni herself later declared that it was she who left the director due to some bad habits not shared by the singer, such as taking cocaine. “My addiction to coke must have lasted two years, because to be with a man who takes it for years, either you take it too or you can’t stay there”.

Later Ornella Vanoni established an artistic and sentimental partnership with Gino Paoli. A love story that lasted years and was clandestine for a long time, because the Genoese singer was married to Anna Fabbri. “I must say that I fell in love with Gino Paoli when he wasn’t rich,” Vanoni said in an interview. “How can you be in love with such a shitty man?” her mother told her. Paoli paid homage to her with one of her greatest hits, Senza fine. After a few years, his wife Anna asked Ornella to step aside for her, and so shortly after the singer married the theater impresario Lucio Ardenzi.

Only many years after the end of the story Vanoni declared that she had lost a son from Paoli. Subsequently she claimed that she had resorted to an abortion herself on another occasion: “It’s not that I decided – she said -, I was with this Swiss boy […] I got pregnant and he didn’t want the baby. I was very insecure […] and I miscarried but I didn’t want to.”

On June 6, 1960, Ornella Vanoni got married to the well-known theater impresario Lucio Ardenzi. The two broke up shortly before the birth of their son Cristiano, which took place in 1962. “That marriage was a mistake. I still loved Gino and he discouraged me right up to the last minute, even threatening to come to the ceremony to sing Senza fine. (…) The marriage did not last and when Cristiano was born in 1962, Ardenzi and I were already separated, I was still in love with Paoli. On the day of the wedding I shouldn’t have introduced myself, I should have told the truth, it would have been more loyal”.

In the seventies Ornella Vanoni was linked for a long time to Danilo Sabatini, while in the early nineties she teamed up with the Venetian lawyer and manager Vittorio Usigli. She is the grandmother of two grandchildren, Matteo and Camilla.