Ornella Vanoni against Rosa Chemical: “Either he is stupid or he makes us”

Ornella Vanoni against Rosa Chemical: the singer, guest of the recent Sanremo 2023 Festival, attacked the author of the song Made in Italy on social media.

On his profile Indeed, Ornella Vanoni commented on Twitter on the words of Selvaggia Lucarelli, who criticized the singer after the latter in an interview with Diego Bianchi said he did not know what role Sergio Mattarella covered.

“Either he’s stupid or he’s doing it. However, it is an extreme case and not all young people are so useless,” wrote the singer on social media.

“If you go to Sanremo to wave the flag of transgression by announcing that you will want to twerk for Mattarella, first find out who Mattarella is. Otherwise it ends up that the thing that really scandalizes is your ignorance more than the boring kiss to get you noticed” Selvaggia Lucarelli had previously written.

“Having said that, the tune was cute and well sung, I wonder why I should become a minor character on a boorish soap instead of a singer. Study and save yourself, believe me, because this premature drift is very Made in Italy” concluded the journalist, who then commented on Ornella Vanoni’s reply by writing: “I love you”.