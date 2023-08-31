Ornella Vanoni against Andrea Giambruno: “The wolf is not in the glass”

Even the singer Ornella Vanoni commented on the words of Andrea Giambruno, the journalist and companion of the premier Giorgia Meloni, who ended up at the center of the controversy for his statements on the sexual violence that took place in Palermo and Caivano.

During its transmission, Diary of the dayIndeed, Giambruno declared: “Perhaps we should be more protective in dialogue and vocabulary. If you go dancing, you have every right to get drunk – there must be no kind of misunderstanding and no kind of stumbling block – but if you avoid getting drunk and losing your senses, maybe you also avoid running into certain problems because then the wolf you find it”.

Statements that have caused numerous controversies and that have not left the singer indifferent either, who has had her say through a short video posted on her profile Twitter.

The cowardly courage of the pack pic.twitter.com/GFVxLNNhkh — Ornella Vanoni (@OrnellaVanoni) August 30, 2023

“But the wolf is not in the glass, it is out of the glass” declared the singer in the video, with a clear reference to the words of Giambruno without ever naming him, whose caption reads: “The cowardly courage of the pack”.