“They offer me horrible things, like the Island of the Famous. When they ask me, I ask myself ‘why ask me?’ I just finished playing a small part in Giorgio Amato’s film, where I play the mother of Ilenia Pastorelli (‘The undecided groom’, to be released on June 29th, ed.) I did it, because I like taking part in films where there is still someone who believes in it and who tries. Where you like it, where you hope for it. Today in Italy this doesn’t exist, I’m sorry to say it but we are very unoriginal”. Ornella Muti talks to reporters of the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival of which she is a guest to receive a Lifetime Achievement award and makes an analysis of Italian cinema that is not exactly happy: “I see films on TV a lot. And I also see it in comparison with foreign films: I see wonderful stories in French films that are re-proposed verbatim even with the same shots in Italian films. Today it is like this, it is very difficult”.

On the roles that the actress would like to play, “there is confusion for me too – she explains- I don’t recognize myself, I come from a certain type of cinema, where there were masters of the set, Monicelli, Ferreri, Citto Maselli, Scola, Verdone , Nuti, I must say that I was lucky. So today I too am a bit displaced, bewildered. So much so that sometimes I prefer to do theatre, if there is no longer a place I prefer to have a chat at a festival and not ruin what I have done well”. And he reveals: “They offer me horrible things, like the Island of the Famous. When they ask me I ask myself ‘why ask me?’. Because if you go to the Island in the end you get destroyed. Sure, they offer money, but those are traps: I don’t make choices that aren’t in my line of thinking.” Among the offers to the actress also ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (“I have a wonderful relationship with Milly, but I’m not made for these things”). Sanremo instead chose to do it. “It was different, I was there. But if I have to be judged by a gentleman who knows nothing about me, and who raises the palette, I prefer to stay at home”. (from the correspondent Ilaria Floris)