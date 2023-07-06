Ornella Muti told the weekly Oggi. The famous actress spoke about the beginnings of her career at the age of 14, about the choice of director Damiano Damiani. She also reminded her that she was an unwed mother at 18 and that it wasn’t easy at all. “My mother warned me about the responsibilities of motherhood. Even if abortion was illegal in Italy, abroad it could be done easily and even my film agent at the time recommended it to me, because I had to make a film – her words. Would I have to have an abortion to make a movie? Absolutely not! So I decided to carry the pregnancy to term. And it was the best decision of my life.”

During her life many actors have tried with her: “Almost everyone. I’ve spent my life defending myself from the assaults of men.” On Adriano Celentano, however, he prefers not to answer: “There is no need to talk about it… Moreover, it was he, once, who made statements about it with his wife present, a mistake on his part and I was frankly a little surprised. What are we going to do? This is the male universe. I, in her time, had respect for her family ”.

But despite everything, Ornella Muti believes deeply in love: “Love is always something that has guided me, I thought that life without love could not be lived. I had a crazy husband, Federico Fachinetti, with whom I had two children, Carolina, who is 39, and Andrea, 35, both actors. We are still a family and this is a gift to me. When I go to Rome, we are also together with his other two girls, my children love each other, and this is already a great gift for me. Then instead to have a new partner, I don’t know, I’d like it. But it is so difficult to love…”.

And Naike? “I’ve always felt the need to have her around. She is very dedicated to me: she manages many things in my work, for example. When she was born, I was not only small in age but above all small in mind. Maybe that’s why I still have some infantile traits”. Looking at her love past, she realized that often “we make men who are instead frogs become princes charming”. Finally, a joke about the Sanremo Festival. An experience that she didn’t like: “I don’t want to seem ungrateful, because it gave me great pleasure to be there. And above all that they called me. Perhaps I was expecting a cure, a different kind of attention. Maybe I felt a little abandoned. The problem is probably mine, there is a war machine, everyone thinks about bringing hers, there was no time for anyone, in the sense that if you succeed well, otherwise, bye ”.