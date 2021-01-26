#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

The prefect of Orne has decided to stop the Echauffour wind turbines. A decision justified by the noise they caused. The residents are relieved. “It is a real first recognition of the State of the nuisances that we suffer and to which we have witnessed for a year and a half”, rejoices Fabrice Ferreri, spokesperson for the collective of residents of the Echauffour wind farm.

A noise that prevents sleep

For Fabrice Ferreri, the noise is such that it is sometimes necessary to change rooms to be able to sleep. The prefectural decree comes after an acoustic study carried out by Voltalia, the site operator. “The regulatory threshold for noise emergence was exceeded”, notes Christine Royer, the sub-prefect of Argentan (Orne). This also highlights the suffering felt by residents.

