YOUR CHOICES! 🇦🇹👀

Santiago Ormeño has Puebla on the horizon or stay in Chivas without playing.

➡️ Diario AS indicates that Ormedeus is negotiating his arrival in Puebla; but if it does not materialize, he will stay with Chivas for the rest of the semester. FC Juárez also asked about him. pic.twitter.com/IFpFizuMis

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) January 27, 2023