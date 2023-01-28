Santiago Ormeño is not having a good time at Chivas. The striker selected by Peru was notified weeks ago by Paunovic and his coaching staff that his presence within the squad was unnecessary, which is why they recommended that he seek accommodation within the market because under no scenario will the ‘9’ add minutes with the Serbian coach. A timely warning that to this day has been fulfilled to the letter.
The Ormeño issue has even caused a certain division within Chivas, because while the coach recommended him to leave the club, the Sports Director, Fernado Hierro, asked him to fight for a place within the squad. However, it seems that the will of the strategist is stronger than the position of the Spaniard and that is why Santiago, in the last days of the open market, is looking at full speed to leave Guadalajara and return to Angelopolis with Puebla.
Sources confirm that Chivas and Puebla are negotiating the transfer of Ormeño, those from the strip are appealing for a loan for the rest of the tournament, while Guadalajara longs for a sale, the objective is to find a happy medium for both parties before the market closes; that is, the last day of the month. In the event that the movement does not allow for more and an agreement is not reached, Santiago will have to stay in Guadalajara and sign a semester of absolute inactivity since it is a fact that under no scenario will the Peruvian be taken into account.
#Ormeño #seeks #return #Puebla #market #closes
