The 2021 Dakar for Orlando Terranova is over. The man from Mendoza had to abandon the sixth stage that joined Al Qaisumah and Ha’il with 348 kilometers of special, due to problems in his Mini.

“Due to technical problems we could not do the stage. Difficult to solve problems. I think the Dakar is over for us … sorry that we can’t continue but the regulations are to be fulfilled “ Terranova pointed out in their networks.

The man from Mendoza was at the Ha’il bivouac, but he could not complete the sixth stage for the cars that had a 348 kilometer special and it united Al Qaisumah with the city already mentioned.

It is the seventh time that Terranova failed to reach the finish in the Dakar. It happened three times when I was riding motorcycles (2005, 2007 and 2009) and had four withdrawals already in the car category (2011, 2012, 2019 and 2021).

