Luis Enrique's team will have to face Orléans, a team that plays in the third category of French football, in the round of 32 of the French Cup, which is played in a single match. Paris Saint Germain has the objective of becoming champion of this competition. The match will be played at Orléans' home next Saturday, January 20 at 8:45 p.m.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Orléans and Paris Saint Germain.
Match information Orleans vs PSG
Date: Saturday January 20
Place: Orléans, France
Stadium: Stade de la Source
Hour: 8:45 p.m. (Spain), 3:45 p.m. (Argentina), 1:45 p.m. (Mexico)
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can you watch Orléans vs PSG on television in Spain?
Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player
How can you watch Orléans vs PSG on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Orléans vs PSG on television in Mexico?
Star+, ESPN 2
How can you watch Orléans vs PSG on television in the United States?
Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App,Foxsports.com
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Red Star
|
2-1D
|
national
|
Nîmes
|
2-1V
|
French Cup
|
Epinal
|
2-0V
|
national
|
Ajaccio
|
1-2V
|
French Cup
|
Nîmes
|
2-3V
|
national
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Lens
|
0-2V
|
Ligue 1
|
Revel
|
0-9V
|
French Cup
|
Toulouse
|
2-0V
|
French Super Cup
|
Metz
|
3-1V
|
Ligue 1
|
Lille
|
1-1E
|
Ligue 1
The Parisians will have only 6 absences, two of which are due to international commitments and the other four due to injury. The players who will not be available are: Kimpembe, Sergio Rico, Hakimi, Kang-In Lee, Skriniar and Nuno Mendes.
In the case of Orleans, no injuries are reported for this match against Paris Saint Germain
Orleans: Césaire Matimbou; Virgil, Saint Ruf, JP Morgan; Halby, Solvet, Goujon, Ponti; Fortuné, Berthier, Dabasse
PSG: Keylor Navas; Lucas Beraldo, Danilo Pereira, Ugarte; Kolo Muani, Cher Ndour, Carlos Soler, Mukiele, Asensio, Mbappé, Gonçalo Ramos
Orleans 0-5 Paris Saint Germains
