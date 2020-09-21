They are accused of having multiplied the interventions sometimes without justification, endangering the health of patients.

Two cardiologists from the Orléans regional hospital (CHRO) were recently sanctioned for abusive practices, reveals France Blue Orleans. They are accused of having multiplied the interventions sometimes without justification, endangering the health of patients. They are suspended from their liberal activity and can no longer perform coronary angioplasties.

Last February, at the request of the Regional Health Agency, an inspection was carried out in the cardiology department of the Orléans Regional Hospital Center. The experts’ conclusions are “severe and uncompromising” for two cardiologists in the department who have multiplied coronary angioplasty procedures. This act, carried out under local anesthesia, makes it possible to dilate blocked or constricted arteries of the heart and in particular to avoid the risk of myocardial infarction.

Since the arrival of these two doctors four years ago, the number of coronary angioplasties performed in hospital has quadrupled, from 500 to 600 procedures per year in 2015 to more than 2,200 in 2018. L ‘one of these doctors probably beat “a French record”, notes the report, with 1,250 interventions, double what is usually done by cardiologists of which it is the only activity.

Based on this inspection, the two doctors often “overestimated gravity” lesions observed for performing angioplasties. The report does not implicate “technical ability” cardiologists but concludes “Inappropriate recourse to coronary angioplasty not justified and endangering the health of patients, lack of medical consultations and performance of inappropriate actions in very old patients.”

Following this inspection, the Regional Health Agency ordered last August that the two cardiologists of the CHRO implicated be suspended from their liberal activity, one for one year, the other for six months. They both challenge this decision and have filed an appeal. On the other hand, they can no longer perform coronary angioplasty at the Orleans hospital until further notice. Other procedures are underway, the regional council of the Order of Physicians has been contacted, as well as the primary health insurance fund.