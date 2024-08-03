Orlando and San Luis will face each other in the third round of the group stage of the Leagues Cup 2024. The team from Potosí need to defeat the Florida team to qualify for the next round of the competition.
Below we tell you what you need to know about the Orlando City vs Atlético de San Luis duel: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, prediction and news.
City: Orlando, Florida
Stadium: Inter&Co Stadium
Date: August 4th
Schedule: 20:00 in the United States, 18:00 in Mexico
You can watch the match through the signal of MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Montreal
|
4-1 V
|
Leagues Cup 2024
|
NYC FC
|
1-1
|
MLS
|
Nashville
|
0-3 V
|
MLS
|
New England
|
1-3 V
|
MLS
|
DC United
|
5-0 V
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Montreal
|
2-3 D
|
Leagues Cup 2024
|
Tijuana
|
1-1
|
Opening 2024
|
Pachuca
|
2-0 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Mazatlan
|
2-2
|
Opening 2024
|
America
|
2-1 V
|
Opening 2024
Orlando is on an interesting run between the MLS and the Leagues Cup. The Florida team has gone six games without a defeat (five wins and just one draw).
In this journey, Orlando City has scored an incredible 18 goals and conceded just four.
The San Luis team lost their first Leagues Cup match against Montreal, by a score of 2-3, and are on the verge of elimination. The Potosi team needs a win in the ninety minutes against Orlando.
To advance, they could also draw and get the extra point that the competition gives if they win on penalties. However, if they lose or draw and lose on penalties, they will be eliminated.
Orlando City comes into this match well strengthened and with great numbers. San Luis, on the other hand, has not been in great form and is coming off a few poor results.
Orlando could play on San Luis’ desperation and take advantage of the spaces they create behind them. The team from Las Tunas is playing the role of victims.
Orlando 3-1 St. Louis
More news about the Leagues Cup
#Orlando #Atlético #San #Luis #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply