Orlando: “Right has temptation to ‘democracy’, with M5S difficult to put pieces back together”

“The right wants a concentration of powers and a different balance than the tradition of European democracies. We are not faced with nostalgics of past regimes, but admirers of present regimes. I am referring to forms of democracy with which the exponents of the Italian right have not by chance flirted. “Andrea Orlando, in an interview with Corriere reads in Berlusconi’s words the temptation to give the institutions a bending typical of ‘democracies’, a term that it blends democracy and dictatorship. “Objectively it sounds like an irresponsible attack on Colle – attacks the Minister of Labor – Mattarella remains the only point of reference for all Italians in a phase of serious uncertainty. Berlusconi’s declaration is also the indicator of a design “.

The Minister of Labor says he is sorry about the break with M5S. “With the 5 Stars we govern in municipalities and regions, starting with Lazio. The opponent remains the right and the dialogue will not break, but there are no conditions for a political alliance. Different choices on the crucial question of the government have made it difficult to give credibility to the alliance and says one who has spent himself to the last so that that thread was not cut. Today it is really complicated to put the pieces back together. “As for the third pole Orlando says:” from Calenda and Renzi I see direct fire at Letta “while as regards the congress” doing it now would be an incredible choice.

