Proposal urgency regime was approved, but text will undergo adjustments until voting in plenary

The rapporteur of the fake news bill (PL 2630 of 2020), congressperson Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), said that it will present a new version of the text on Thursday (27.Apr.2023). The urgent processing of the proposal was approved by the deputies this Tuesday (April 25) after the rapporteur presented a draft of the text and discussed changes with party leaders. The project determines mechanisms to increase the transparency of big techs, in order to curb the spread of misinformation. The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), should guide the vote next week, on Tuesday (May 2). If approved, the text returns to the Senate for analysis.