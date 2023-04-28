Rapporteur of the bill of fake news argued that networks are an extension of the political tribune and must provide for constitutional protection

the deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), rapporteur for the Bill of fake news (2,620 2020) in the Chamber of Deputies, defended the extension of parliamentary immunity for publications on social networks.

The theme is one of the controversies in the final text of the project, filed on Thursday night (April 27, 2023). Orlando stipulated the protection provided for in the Federal Constitution for the content published by congressmen on the internet.

In an interview with the news channel GloboNews On Thursday night (27.Apr), Orlando defended social networks as a space for political manifestation outside the National Congress for politicians.

“Parliamentary immunity is the right of parliamentarians to speak, defend their ideas, vote independently, free from any government pressure. It is a conquest of democracies. A right of minorities all over the world and I defend that it should be extended to social networks, because social networks have become a platform for parliamentarians today”said the deputy.

According to the rapporteur, congressmen who use the space to spread false news must have their cases analyzed by the Justice.

“If there is a crime […] and you can debate at the judicial level, but it is very important that we respect the right of parliamentarians to speak their ideas. I know that this is a controversial topic, but I know that this is a prerogative of the deputies and I defend that we must incorporate this prerogative”he declared.

The bill will go to a vote in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday (2.May). On April 25, deputies approved the urgent request for the PL. The vote had 238 in favor and 192 against – here is the table with the vote of each congressman.

The bill proposes the regulation of digital platforms such as Google, Meta, Twitter and TikTok. It was approved by the Senate and has been pending in the Chamber since 2020. Read here the full text (194 KB) of the 1st proposal presented to Congress on July 3, 2020.

If the new text is approved in the House, it will return to the Senate for analysis.