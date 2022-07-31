The case took place after a “big fight” and the shooter has not yet been identified, according to local police.
A shooting attack in central Orlando, Florida, in the United States, left at least 7 injured on Sunday (31.Jul.2022). Local police said the shooter had not yet been identified.
The case took place after a “big fight” around 3:00 am Brasília time, when bars and restaurants on Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue were closing. Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking witnesses to testify.
The 7 injured have “stable conditions” of health. Of these, 6 were taken to a local hospital, the ORMC (Orlando Regional Medical Center)and the other went on his own to a nearby health unit, the Advent Health.
Orlando Police Department Chief Eric Smith told reporters that “hope that everyone [os feridos] survive”. See excerpt from the interview below, published on the official police Twitter account along with a note with more information:
Security measures in the region have been reinforced and the police are working with local businesses to check for videos of the shooting to help with investigations.
