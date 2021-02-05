The Spanish Orlando Ortega could not start the season with a victory and was second at the ISTAF Meeting in Berlin (Germany) in the 60-meter hurdles test, which was awarded the American Aaron Mallett. Ortega, Olympic runner-up in Rio de Janeiro 2016, recorded a time of 7.64 on the finish line, the same as Mallett, who won with arrival photo. Third was the German Erik Balnuweit with 7.70. In the pre-final round, Ortega won his career with a time of 7.73, one second less than Belgian Michael Obasuyi and two seconds over German Erik Balnuweit.

Ortega, champion of Spain of 60 flat and hurdles, finished the year 2020 at the top of the world ranking in 110 meters hurdles with the mark of 13.11 seconds that he achieved at the Monaco rally. Only seven other Spaniards, throughout history, have been leaders of the year in an athletic event. Lhe next races of Orlando Ortega will be in Dortmund (Germany) on February 7 and on February 9 in Lievin (France). On February 12 and 17, he plans to compete in Poland (Lodz and Torun), before returning to Spain to participate, on 20 and 21, in the national championships in Madrid and on 24, on the same track in Gallur, in the Annual Madrid rally.