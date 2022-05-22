Elections: Orlando, ‘I hope they are not in October, it would mean not closing Pnrr matches’

” We need a pact where each social part in some way lends a hand to tackle some issues relating to the labor market ”. Thus the Minister of Labor, Ancdrea Orlando guest of Maria Latella at the Caffe della Domenica, on Sadio 24. And speaking in particular of the tax wedge cut, he says: ” We have made many proposals to Confindustria on the subject of wages. those that can be done in a state of public finance with strong tensions. we have not always found availability. But net of this, the fundamental question is that I believe that a reasoning of this kind should be done by sitting around a table and trying to understand, above all on a multi-year basis, where the resources for a progressive reduction can be identified and also what the counterparts can be. that can be achieved ”.

Tax: Orlando, multi-year resources are needed to cut the wedge – The reduction of the tax wedge on labor requires “a multi-year maneuver that concerns the entire government and in the first place the Ministry of the Economy”, also because “Europe asks us at the same time not to make deviations and sets stakes so as not to put I risk finance “. This is what was stated by the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando, guest of Maria Latella at Il Caffè della Domenica on Radio24. Orlando also replied to what was said by the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi explaining that we must work “on a pact in which every social part can give a hand to tackle the issues”. “It is not an original idea, we have been talking about it for months and discussions have also begun and there are ideas to work on – said the minister – The story of the war has suspended the dialogue but it is a need that remains and it would be essential to use tones that help this request for dialogue “. Orlando stated that “it is not historically true that a request was made to me. In October we made many requests to Confindustria on wages, on the things that can be done in a state of public finance with strong tensions and we have not always found a availability. The fundamental thing is to get around a table and understand on a multi-year plan where to find the resources – I don’t think you can do an intervention all at once – and what counterparts are offered for a pact in which each social part lends a hand to address the issues “.

Elections: Orlando, ‘I hope they are not in October, it would mean not closing Pnrr matches’ – ” I hope that the elections are not in October because it would mean that we are unable to close a series of games concerning the PNRR, this is the fundamental point on which we will have to confront ”. Thus the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando on the show Il Caffe della Domenica on Radio24.

Orlando, M5s alliance? Create a competitive field with the right – The alliance with the Cinquestelle “‘I believe that we must do it and that it is absolutely necessary to build a competitive field with the right. I do not understand the distinctions in this case too. Alliances are made between different forces, otherwise an alliance is not needed . There are common things starting from the fight against inequalities, the ecological transition and the reference to Europe “. This is what the Minister of Labor, Andrea Orlando said, speaking to Radio24 proposing stable forms of agreements “that create a coalition and also bring out pieces of society, civic lists that are allied with us at the local level”. Orlando also answered a question about the political elections, with the interviewer Maria Latella indicating three dates: end of October, March 2023, May 2023 “. “Frankly, between March and May I do not see big differences, I hope it is not October because we would not be able to close some games concerning the PNRR – he said – Whoever takes responsibility for losing these reforms will pay an electoral risk, I do not think and I hope that nobody wants to take this risk “. On the PNRR Orlando also stressed the importance of overcoming the knots on the competition law. “There is a risk of recession and losing the PNRR funds would be a suicide for the country, everyone will have to give up a piece of their point of view”.

