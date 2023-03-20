Pd, Orlando: “The oppositions on the minimum wage are united”

The challenge between Melons And Schlein has now started, the nomination a secretary of the former deputy governor of Emilia Romagna brought a shock not only in the electorate of the dem, with i consents which they are increased, stealing votes to the M5s, but also on the key issues to be addressed. In the first direct comparison, which took place at Room during “Question Time”, Schlein put the “minimum salary“, a topic on which the prime minister, on the other hand, appeared very cold, even considering it a law destined to further worsen the economic condition of some workers less privileged. “On the minimum wage – thundered Andrea Orlando in La Stampa – le oppositions I am united. Meloni, on the other hand, squeezes the eye garlic evaders. I wish there is uon a common initiativethe minimum wage is a tool essential In this sentence”.

“There wage crisis which we have known for some time – continues the former minister Orlando in La Stampa – has become a drama with the growth of inflation, the poor work which previously concerned the 12% of the workforce And grown up further”. Borders also on the tax reform: “The delegation questions the progressivenessfavors the wealthy income groups and institutionalizes and makes acceptable forms of escape. A tax system with corporate elements, we can say: I treat income according to its origin. After all, already today in the budget law a employee is taxed differently than a autonomous. Instead of building a fiscal pactto encourage those who invest, those who do research, those who want to grow, they say: I’ll break you a little less the boxeseveryone does as they please. It’s a way to keep a chunk of the economy in a good condition low productivity and then low wages“.

