Orlando: “The Democratic Party cannot only talk about names. And about Bonaccini…”

“We should increasingly become a socialist and ecological party, which makes social and environmental sustainability and participation its reason for being”. Andrea Orlando, a Dem exponent, says it in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’. And he notes: to avoid splits “it is not enough to demonize them. I speak of identity not for academic reasons, but precisely to avoid ruptures. Let’s look at previous splits. It is precisely the personalized confrontation that leads to the risk of ruptures”.

And again: “To fight for the Constituent Assembly and say that it is wrong to bet everything on names and then stand as candidates would be a contradiction. And I don’t do it. There is an interest in the country for our congress, I worry that whoever wants can participate , and not just crash”.

Hard on Bonaccini, always in Corriere della Sera: “Let’s wait to understand his ideas on the country before making a judgement. The impression, however, is that one thinks that it is enough to defend what is there. What struck me in his first releases is that there hasn’t even been a second thought compared to the season of apology for what is. The slogan of good governance is not enough. Even where there is good governance, inequalities have grown”.

Elly Schlein: “If I win, I don’t see a risk of a split in the Democratic Party”

Elly Schlein is about to announce her entry into the field. He will do so, in all likelihood on Sunday during the initiative announced at the Monk in Rome, in the popular Tiburtino district. “Part from Us” is the title of the event and the potential name of its congressional motion. “I don’t think there is a risk of a split if I win, it’s the wrong message. If we are in the field we will remain there whatever the outcome of the Congress. We need consistency to be credible with people“, says a guest at Otto e Mezzo.

A clarification due to the clear stance of the mayor of Bergamo, Giorgio Gori, who in an interview did not rule out leaving the Democratic Party in the event of a victory for the dem deputy. Words, those of Gori, which have caused an outcry in the party. “Some are not interested in discussing identity, how to recover social consensus“, explains Peppe Provenzano, deputy secretary of the Democratic Party and one of the points of reference of the left dem.

“The only thing that matters is changing the secretary. And while they defend an alleged ‘democratic orthodoxy’, instead of standing on the merits of a discussion that the left of the whole world is having, they threaten to leave if the candidate they have chosen does not win. Very democratic indeed,” he adds.

But even on the part of exponents closest to the sensitivity of the mayor of Bergamo, the disappointment for an unfortunate exit is not hidden: “I read of exponents of the Democratic Party, even of the opposite internal tendency, who say ‘if the congress wins he, or she , it is probable that I would leave the party”. Those who talk like this are very few, fortunately. And one thing is certain: they have understood nothing of what the Democratic Party should be”.

Schlein for his part, seems to want to bring the discussion back to the merits of the proposals. He doesn’t respond other than to the attacks and, on the contrary, extends a hand to his competitor: “We have an excellent relationship with Bonaccini, based on mutual esteem and we have worked well together. Our distances will emerge from this beautiful congress itinerary but I want to wish him good luck”.

Fair Play which is counterbalanced by his image of anti-Meloni, reaffirmed during the interview. “Meloni and we are polar opposites. The government never speaks of inequality or precariousness. The slogan God, father and family is a nationalist slogan that should be abandoned because it is doing great damage to Europe”, says the deputy, recalling, in some way, the intervention in Piazza del Popolo, on 23 September. “Yes, I’m a woman, I love another woman and I’m not a mother. But that doesn’t make me less of a woman“, he said on that occasion, clearly referring to the catchphrase of the leader of the Brothers of Italy: “I’m Giorgia, I’m a woman, I’m a mother”.

