news of pregnancy Doris Fundichelydaughter of Orlando Fundichely and Karina Rivera, continues to be the most commented news of the Peruvian show business. The 23-year-old girl chose to share the news of her pregnancy status with her family with a fun video in which she simulates a scene starring Tula Rodríguez. In it, she announced that she was pregnant.

In the clip, his partner, the former television host, and other of his relatives appear. However, her father is not at that important moment, but somehow he was present. Apparently, he already knew the news about his daughter.

This was Orlando Fundichely’s reaction to the news of his daughter

Doris Fundichely announced her pregnancy status through a video posted on Instagram starring her family. Since Orlando Fundichely did not appear at that time, she did not hesitate to comment on his publication and take the news of the pregnancy with humor: “And I am going to be a grandfather. Ha ha ha”. To which the young woman replied: “Hehehe, yes, grandpa.”

Orlando Fundichely was happy with the news of his daughter’s pregnancy. Photo: Doris Fundichely/Instagram

The remembered Carlos Cabrera from “Al fondo hay sitio” did not go unnoticed among users, who did not hesitate to compliment him, considering that he will be a young grandfather.

Who is Doris Fundichely and why did she go viral?

The daughter of Orlando Fundichely and Karina Rivera released the announcement of her pregnancy with an audio from Tula Rodríguez, who years ago, in a television program, revealed that she was expecting a baby as a result of her love with Javier Carmona.

“A few weeks ago, oops, problems, I said: ‘My cycle is not coming’ (…) I am going to be a mother and I am the happiest woman in the world”, was what Tula said at that time, which was replicated by Doris .

Doris Fundichely announced her pregnancy on Mother’s Day. Photo: Doris Fundichely/Instagram

Doris Fundichely is 23 years old and is the daughter of former TV host Karina Rivera and actor Orlando Fundichely. Unlike her parents, she did not devote herself to television and her only participation in it was in 2018, with the series “Torbellino 2”.

Also, she spent a short time in the world of beauty, since she won the Miss Chaclacayo Teen contest. According to what she published on her social networks, she was studying at the university and also advertised some brands through her digital platforms.

