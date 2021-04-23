Cuban actor Orlando Fundichely joins the list of artists who have been receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

Through social networks, the 52-year-old artist confirmed the news to his hundreds of followers. He placed a photograph showing his shoulder with the band-aid on the area that received the second dose.

“2nd dose. How would we say in Cuba: ‘loose and unvaccinated’, well, actually quite the opposite. ‘Picked up and vaccinated,’ ”wrote the interpreter of Al fondo hay Sitio from Miami, the city where he has lived for several years.

The cheerleader’s ex-husband Karina rivera received the first dose of the vaccine on March 25. At that time, the actor expressed: “Today he touched the first dose of the vaccine. Now to continue taking care of yourself “

Orlando fundichely

In addition to actor Orlando Fundichely, former beauty queen Viviana Rivas Plata was also part of the immunization process in the United States. She said that she was able to access the vaccine because her husband is from California, so she had no problem scheduling her appointment.

“It hurts me a lot that in Peru we are dying from lack of oxygen and a few of us have the opportunity to travel (paying excessive prices to fly due to demand),” the businesswoman wrote.

